The Love & Hip Hop family is growing. Sex toy dealer /rapper, Safaree and his alleged soon to be wife, Erica Mena Samuels (that’s what her name is on her Twitter bio) confirmed their worst-kept secret Tuesday (Oct 1). The reality television love birds will be welcoming their first child together.

The couple broke the news via a video shared one VH1’s YouTube account so you can definitely believe Mona Scott-Young has something in the works around the couple and their seed. While rubbing Mena’s elegant bump Safaree 38, shared his excitement about becoming a dad for the first time.

“Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!”

Of course, there are also butterflies in Samuel’s stomach as well. But at the same time, the alleged ghost-writer for Nicki Minaj is beaming with confidence when it comes to being a dad. He also added:

“I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do, but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”

Safaree also pointed out that his child will be working immediately out of the wound hilariously eluding to his Jamaican heritage being a reason why.

Despite allegedly breaking up back in June due to Safaree DM creeping, the couple who got engaged December 2018 at Mena’s Atlanta residence. Rumors are swirling that the couple will be tying the knot officially and as mentioned above the cameras will be rolling for their VH1 show.

Mena (31) already has a son, King Conde who seems to get along very well with his future stepdad. Of course, the internet had something to say about the couple bringing a new life into the world. You can see all of the reactions plus the announcement video below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Safaree Straaaaiiighhhttt Knocked Up Erica Mena, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com