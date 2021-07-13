Savannah James Gives Us Neon Green Glory At The ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Premiere

Lebron James can add movie star to his scroll long list of life achievements. James joins the Tune Squad in the upcoming remake of the cult classic film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The esteemed baller stepped out on the premiere red carpet, last night, to celebrate with his gorgeous wife Savanah and adorable daughter Zhuri by his side.
The 6’9″ stellar athlete looked dapper in a blue tailored suit while his wife Savannah glowed in a neon green strapless dress by Alex Perry and sandals by Amimna Muaddi. The melanated beauty, who was styled by Kahlana Barfield, posted a photo on her Instagram with hubby LeBron James where you can really see the pop of color she brought to the carpet.
Zhuri James also came through with the slay in a fun floral dress and her natural curls on display.
The James family set the bar high and our girl Zendaya came with the lay-up wearing Moschino and BVLGARI, styled by Law Roach.
The fun fashion moments didn’t stop there. Keep scrolling for more looks from the star-studded premiere.
1. LeBron James, Savannah James and Zhuri JamesSource:Getty
LeBron James, Zhuri James and Savannah James gave us Black excellence on the carpet in this family photo that deserves to be on a mantle.
2. Lebron And Zhuri JamesSource:Getty
Like father, like daughter. LeBron and Zhuri James posed for an adorable photo on the carpet.
3. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya gave us real life Lola Bunny vibes in this two-piece look by Moschino.
4. Anthony Davis and Nala DavisSource:Getty
Anthony Davis, who lends his voice to the character “The Brow,” in the animated film, brought his daughter Nala Davis to the premiere.
5. Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Getty
Garcelle Beauvais struck a pose in this romper. Jules Beauty on the beat and hair by Robear Landeros.
6. John LegendSource:Getty
John Legend gave us a baby blue suit moment accentuated by a navy blue satin shirt.
7. Salt-N-PepaSource:Getty
Salt-N-Pepa made an appearance on the carpet in sultry black looks.
8. Chris Bosh and Adrienne BoshSource:Getty
Chris Bosh came out to support his fellow friend with wife Adrienne Bosh.