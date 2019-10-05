CLOSE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Pink

Posted 21 hours ago

POPSUGAR X ABC "Embrace Your Ish" Event - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty


It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, beautiful, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even while we didn’t invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to slay the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that Tracee Ellis Ross, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ciara, and more famous sistas that owned the color pink.

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

2. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty

4. Beyonce

Beyonce Source:Getty

5. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

6. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Source:Getty

7. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Source:Getty

8. Justine Skye

Justine Skye Source:Getty

9. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

10. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

11. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

12. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

13. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

14. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran Source:Getty

15. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Source:Getty

16. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

17. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

18. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

19. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles Source:Getty

20. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty
