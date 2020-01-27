The 2020 Sundance Film Festival kicked off last Thursday and trust…Black Hollywood flocked to the mountains of Park Slope, Utah to enjoy the newest crop of indie films.
From the dark comedy based on a series of viral tweets Zola to the weave satire horror Bad Hair to the Black romance drama Sylvie’s Love, there are plenty of films that were made by us, for us. That, and stars including Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and Kelly Rowland to name a few were front and center, giving us their best snow bunny steez.
Take a look at how our faves kept it warm and trendy:
Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tessa ThompsonSource:Getty
Tessa Thompson looks amazing at the premiere of her new film, “Sylvie’s Love.”
2. Tessa Thomson and Nnamdi AsomughaSource:Getty
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
The Emmy nominee is bundled up to support her husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s new film.
4. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
5. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
The singer, who makes an appearance in the weave horror satire “Bad Hair” is killing this look!
6. Ashley Blaine and Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
The “Dear White People” star and the Grammy-winning singer all smiles at the “Bad Hair” premiere.
7. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
8. Lena Waithe and Director Justin SimienSource:Getty
We see your Ivy Park Lena!
9. Edi Gathegi, Mudbound director Dee Rees, Rosie Perez and Anne HathawaySource:Getty
10. Winston DukeSource:Getty
The “Black Panther” star and his thick thighs were warm and ready for Sundance this winter.
11. Michelle HurdSource:Getty
The “Star Trek: Picard” actress was pretty in peach at the “Bad Hair” premiere.
12. Robin ThedeSource:Getty
13. Taylour Paige & Jesse WilliamsSource:WENN
The Grey’s Anatomy star was there to support his girlfriend Taylour Page, who stars int he anticipated drama “Zola.”
14. Jesse Williams and Taylour PaigeSource:Getty
15. A’Ziah KingSource:WENN
Remember the woman who set Twitter on fire when she told her story about going on a road trip with her white friend that ended in gun shots and mayhem. This is her, and they went and made a film about her, called “Zola.”
16. Tone BellSource:Getty
17. A’Ziah King, Colman Domingo, Nichelle WatkinsSource:WENN
18. Joi McMillonSource:WENN
The Oscar-nominated editor for “Moonlight” looks excited to see “Zola.”
19. Directors Radha Blank & Justin SimienSource:Getty
20. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty
21. Wilson CruzSource:Getty
The Star Trek Discovery star is giving us Zaddy vibes for days!
22.Source:WENN
23. Alfre WoodardSource:WENN
24. Idris ElbaSource:WENN
25.Source:WENN
26. Nicole BeharieSource:Getty
The former “Sleepy Hollow” star is back in this anticipated indie gem, “Miss Juneteenth.”
27. Nicole BeharieSource:Getty
28. Kendrick Williams, Alexis Chikaeze, and Nicole BeharieSource:Getty
29. Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie and Director Channing Godfrey PeoplesSource:Getty
30. Alexis ChikaezeSource:Getty
The co-star of “Miss Juneteenth” is one to watch, y’all!