Stuntin’ In These Streets: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish & Aisha Hinds Are Goddesses In Noire

If you thought the Golden Globes was the only party this week serving lewks, you are most definitely mistaken.

Between the FOX Winter TCA party and the “Like A Boss” premiere, the red carpets were packed with our faves out there stuntin’ in their finest threads.

One of the week’s fashion winners includes the ageless 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett, who wowed in this asymmetrical monochrome black and white suit and flowing curly locks.

Just look at this close-up. How is she 61-years-old?

ABassett wasn’t alone glowing on the red carpet. Her castmate Aisha Hinds and Like A Boss star Tiffany Haddish both rocked black and gave the girls a run for their money.

Peep their looks and see Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox, Billy Porter and more out there stuntin’ in these streets:

