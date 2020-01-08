CLOSE
Stuntin’ In These Streets: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish & Aisha Hinds Are Goddesses In Noire

Posted 16 hours ago

If you thought the Golden Globes was the only party this week serving lewks, you are most definitely mistaken.

Between the FOX Winter TCA party and the “Like A Boss” premiere, the red carpets were packed with our faves out there stuntin’ in their finest threads.

One of the week’s fashion winners includes the ageless 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett, who wowed in this asymmetrical monochrome black and white suit and flowing curly locks.

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Just look at this close-up. How is she 61-years-old?

ABassett wasn’t alone glowing on the red carpet. Her castmate Aisha Hinds and Like A Boss star Tiffany Haddish both rocked black and gave the girls a run for their money.

Peep their looks and see Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox, Billy Porter and more out there stuntin’ in these streets:

1. Tiffany Haddish at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Tiffany Haddish at the "Like A Boss" World Premiere Source:WENN

From the sleek bob to this silk blouse and skirt, this is one of her best lewks yet!

2. Tiffany Haddish at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Tiffany Haddish at the "Like A Boss" World Premiere Source:WENN

3. Aisha Hinds at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

Aisha Hinds at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party Source:Getty

The 9-1-1 star is serving up a SERIOUS lewk with this shirtless suit paired with the perfect necklace.

4.

Source:WENN

Also…peep the cut of these pants.

5.

Source:Getty

Most important, Aisha is serving FACE!

6. Billy Porter at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Billy Porter at the "Like A Boss" World Premiere Source:Getty

Billy has never a red carpet he couldn’t slay.

7. Ryan Jamaal Swain at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Ryan Jamaal Swain at the "Like A Boss" World Premiere Source:WENN

8. Ebony Obsidian at the “Like A Boss” World Premiere

Ebony Obsidian at the "Like A Boss" World Premiere Source:WENN

9. Brian Michael Smith at the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

Brian Michael Smith at the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party Source:Getty

Ok Brian, we see in this teal suit!

10. Morris Chestnut at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

Morris Chestnut at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party Source:Getty

Leather Daddy!!!

11. Megalyn Echikunwoke at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

Megalyn Echikunwoke at FOX Winter TCA All Star Party Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13. Vivica A. Fox arrives at the FOX Winter TCA

Vivica A. Fox arrives at the FOX Winter TCA Source:WENN

Muva is giving us winter white!

14.

Source:Getty

15. Taraji P. Henson at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party

Taraji P. Henson at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party Source:WENN

Taraji and her natural hair are a dream.

16.

Source:WENN

17.

Source:WENN

Bling, bling!

18. Tasha Smith at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Tasha Smith at the FOX Winter TCA 2020 All-Star Party held at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 7, 2020 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

19. Tisha Campbell at the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party

Tisha Campbell at the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party Source:Getty

20.

Source:Getty
