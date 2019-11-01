CLOSE
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019

Halloween is a time when adults get to be kids! It’s even better to see celebrities dress up because they use their money to give us Halloween DRAMA. Whether it’s spending hours on Halloween makeup or having their costumes handmade, we rounded up our favorite Halloween looks of 2019. Keep clicking to see Cardi B., Remy Ma, Monica and more! Which Halloween costume is your favorite? Talk to us in the comment section.

 

1. KELLY ROWLAND

HALLOWEEN 2019

She nailed it as Donna Summers!

2. MONICA

As Princess Fiona!

3. REMY MA, PAPOOSE, AND THEIR DAUGHTER REMINISCE

4. LIL NAS X

KILLA. 🌸

Lil’ Nas X paid tribute to Cam’ron.

5. LIL NAS X AND JAY-Z

👻

Can you guess Jay-Z’s outfit?

6. KODAK LENS AND KARRUECHE

Photographer Lenny S. (works with ROCNATION) dressed up as Tyrone Biggums while Karrueche was Nancy Callahan.

7. WINNIE HARLOW

As Marilyn Monroe.

8. HALIMA

Angelina Jolie for the night 👻 #malificent

As Maleficient!

9. YANDY SMITH

As Jessica Rabbit.

10. KASH DOLL

As Betty Boop.

11. TRINA

💀💀💀

A colorful skeleton!

12. JANELLE MONAE

As David Bowie

13. CARDI B

That girl is Poison.

As Poison Ivy.

14. CARDI B

Okay more PG then 😩😩

She also dressed as a nun and wrote on her IG “Okay more PG then.”

15. KULTURE

Moana have a little attitude today 😩

Cardi B dressed up her daughter as Moana. So cute!!!

16. TAMRON HALL

As Diahann Carroll Dominique Deveraux.

