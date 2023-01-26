The Jaw-Dropping Looks From ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s finally time for one of the best times of the year: the reunion special for this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac and per usual, the ladies put their very best feet forward to hash out all of their drama in style.

To kick the season off, the ladies donned red dresses for the show’s cast photos and kept that theme alive when the cast matched in monochromatic outfits once again for the reunion, but this time in eclectic shades of blue.

Each of the ladies opted for a different take on the blue look for the reunion, incorporating cut outs, lace, feathers, rhinestones and more into their monochromatic looks. And of course, each of the ladies did not come to play when it came to accessories, wearing their very best jewelry, shoes, hair styles and makeup looks for the highly anticipated reunion special.

Ashley, Candiace, Robyn, Gizelle, Mia, Wendy, Charisse, and even friend to the show Jacquline were all in attendance and certainly did not come to play with their stunning looks. Check out the jaw-dropping fashion below.

The Jaw-Dropping Looks From ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com