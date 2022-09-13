The NFL Connects With Jeff Staple For The First Ever Merch Collection Featuring All 32 Teams

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

To celebrate the beginning of the 2022 season, the league has partnered with Fanatics to announce a collection of merchandise designed by legendary streetwear brand STAPLE.

But to make the collection even more special, this marks the first time all 32 teams have signed off an all-encompassing offering, so fans of any team are welcome to rep their squad.

Helmed by Jeff Staple, all of the offerings — consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, outerwear, and more– are not just prideful team logos but also dope designs to make them even more wearable. Plus, the hats are done perfectly, thanks to a partnership with New Era.

Hypebeast caught up with Staple to speak on the groundbreaking collection, where he revealed a lot of the inspiration for the collection came from vintage team gear that always brings a sense of nostalgia to diehard fans.

“There are two styles that I love that have definitely taken inspiration from what’s happening in vintage and thrifting. Some of these pieces look like they came straight out of a thrift shop – there’s even a piece that has a hoodie under a shirt. It just goes back to the era I fell in love with in the ’80s and ’90s with NFL in my childhood,” the designer told Hypebeast. “There’s a jersey-looking piece in the collection where it is actually a long sleeve crewneck with the numbers on it and graphics on the neck lining. This one’s really cool to me because we weren’t actually allowed to do field jerseys, so we had to go around it with a sort of hacker mentality and navigate as close to the rule as possible, which is what streetwear culture is all about.”

Even more thought goes into the collection once broken down into three main segments: Core which meshes the Staple branding with the teams’ ethos, New Age Throwback, which features that heavy vintage aesthetic; and Fundamentals, for a more elevated, chill aesthetic without overwhelming designs.

The bevy of clothing also marks the 25th anniversary of the STAPLE brand, and is launching today, September 12, the first Monday Night Football of the season.

You can cop the collection on Fanatics or NFL Shop and get a more detailed look below.

