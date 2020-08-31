CLOSE
The Sports World Reacts To The Passing Of John Thompson Jr.

Posted August 31, 2020

The sports world is mourning the loss of legendary Georgetown Head Coach John Thompson, who passed away early Monday morning at the age of 78. The details of his death still have not been disclosed.

“Big John” as he was most notably known, became the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA National Championship in 1984. Thompson was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999 and was later revered for opening the door for a generation of minority coaches to follow.

Emotional tributes immediately flooded social media as former players, analysts and rivals shared their condolences.

 

The Sports World Reacts To The Passing Of John Thompson Jr.  was originally published on theteam980.com

