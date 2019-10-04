THE ULTIMATE DIVA: 10 Reasons We Love Diahann Carroll

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominee and Tony winner’s daughter, Suzanne Kay, announced that the actress passed away inside her Los Angeles home on Friday.

Carroll was best known for becoming the first African-American actress not to play a maid on television with her lead role in the NBC comedy Julia, which centered on played Julia Baker, a nurse who was raising her young son after losing her husband. She also the first Black woman to lead her own show.

In addition, Carroll played the iconic Dominique Deveraux on ABC’s Dynasty and its spinoff The Colbys, was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1974 film Claudine, and won a Tony as well! The Bronx-born actress and singer a force to be reckoned with, and so to celebrate her beautiful life, here are 10 reasons why we will always love and admire Ms. Carroll.

Rest in power.

