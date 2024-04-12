This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Includes ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘The Greatest Hits’ & More

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This week we return with our ‘What to Watch’ film list, offering even more cinematic features for our readers. We have curated another special list of films that are available to watch in theaters and online. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.

If you have trouble deciding which film’s you should watch this weekend, we spent a little extra time this week crafting a specially selected list so you don’t have to. Plan your weekend watch list with this curated ‘What to Watch’ film list below. There are films added to our favorite streaming sites this week like Hulu, Netflix, and some with an exclusive theatrical release. Be sure to catch a few of our top picks.

One of the films we are still excited about is Monkey Man. The thrilling action film follows a young man, who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he’s beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, he discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Maybe you’re interested in something a bit more romantic. Hulu released The Greatest Hits on their platform today (April 12). The description simply says: Find the right person, change your future. From director Ned Benson, The Greatest Hits stars Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, David Corenswet and Austin Crute.

Another exciting title that we are excited to share is Netflix’s Short Way Of Life, which is a short film from Pedro Almodóvar, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. It’s been describe as sort of a more action-packed Brokeback Mountain. The film is only half an hour long. It follows Pascal and Hawke’s characters, who reunite and rekindle an old flame but then things go terribly wrong.

As always, there’s a film for everyone to enjoy. Comment what movies you’re excited to watch this weekend below.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ films this week:

