Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]

Posted 19 hours ago

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson has given us the latest update on his parents. News broke the internet when reports came out about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been the first noted celebrities with the Coronavirus. Sources say their was a sudden outbreak during the ‘Elvis Presley’ Filming. Since the news Chet Hanks has taken it to social media to thank all the fans for keeping his parents in his parents thought and prayers. Chet also emphasized that his parents are in high spirits and are “not that sick”. More news are developing regarding the Hanks family health status.

 

Related: Actor Tom Hanks &amp; Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronaVirus

Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

3. Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Source:(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson On the red carpet. rita wilson,tom hanks

4. Tom Hanks In ‘Forrest Gump’

Tom Hanks In 'Forrest Gump' Source:Getty

Tom Hanks on the battlefield in a scene from the film ‘Forrest Gump’, 1994. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,movie,film industry,scene,tom hanks,lac0044,battlefield,forrest gump

