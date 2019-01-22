White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her

Posted January 22, 2019

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


We knew the minute that Cardi B posted her series of anti-Trump tweets, we knew the conservative haters were going to come out of the woodworks, questioning the rapper’s intelligence and trying to undermine her message with GOP nonsense.

Because that train is NEVER late.

First, it was Tomi Lahren, who tried it…and subsequently got told by Cardi that she would “dog walk” her. And now Stephanie Hamill, a woman that we’ve never heard of, decided it was her turn to come for the rapper without being sent for.

On Monday night, Hamill questioned how City Girls and Cardi B’s video “Twerk” was helping women in the era of the #MeToo Movement.

“In the Era of  how exactly does this empower women? Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in. THX …,” the Daily Caller contributor tweeted.

Cardi responded, letting Ms. Stephanie know that her video can empower women by encouraging them to wear what they want, when they want.

“It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want. do whatever I want and that NO still means,” the “Money” rapper tweeted.

“So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

Cardi later stressed that she’s tired of being harassed by folks like Lahren and Hamill.

Word.

Of course, Black Twitter swooped in to defend their queen and remind these conservative hypocritical white women to mind their business and never try to come for someone from the Bronx.

White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close