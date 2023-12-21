Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?
As of the 2023 season, several NFL players have secured the title of being the highest-paid players at their respective positions.
Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals leads everyone with an average salary of $55 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in the league.
These players’ contracts reflect their exceptional talent and value to their respective teams, showcasing the substantial financial investments made by NFL franchises in securing top talent across various positions.
Take a look below to see Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL is.
The leader’s contract of each position with be based off of their Three-year average (APY).
1. Quarterback – Joe Burrow, $55 MillionSource:Getty
2. Justin Herbert, $53.3 million
3. Lamar Jackson, $52 million
2. Running Back – Christian McCaffrey, $17.2 MillionSource:Getty
2. Alvin Kamara, $12.7 million
3. Jonathan Taylor, $14 million
3. Wide Receiver – Cooper Kupp, $26.7 MillionSource:Getty
2. Stefon Diggs, 26.2 million
3. Tyreek Hill, $25 million
4. Tight End – Darren Waller, $17 MillionSource:Getty
2. T.J. Hockenson, $16 million
3. George Kittle, $15.3 million
5. Offensive Line – Leremy Tunsil, $25 MillionSource:Getty
2. Andrew Thomas, $24.2 million
3. David Bakhtiari, $23.5 million
6. Cornerback – Jaire Alexander, $21.7 MillionSource:Getty
2. Jalen Ramsey, $20.6 million
3. Marshon Lattimore, $20.3 million
7. Edge Rusher – Nick Bosa, $34 MillionSource:Getty
2. T.J. Watt, 30.5 million
3. Joey Bosa, $29.2 million
8. Defensive Tackle – Aaron Donald, $31.6 MillionSource:Getty
T2. Quinnen Williams, $23.5 million
T2. Jeffery Simmons, $23.5 million
9. Off-Ball Linebacker – Roquan Smith, $60 MillionSource:Getty
2. Fred Warner, $19.5 million
3. Tremaine Edmunds, $19 million
10. Safety – Derwin james Jr, $42 MillionSource:Getty
2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, $18.6 million
3. Jamal Adams, $17.6 million
11. Kicker – Justin Tucker, $17.5 MillionSource:Getty
2. Matt Gay, $5.9 million
3. Chris Boswell, $5.6 million
12. Long-Snapper – Joe Cardona, $1.63 MillionSource:Getty
2. Zach Wood, $1.62 million
3. Thomas Hennessy, $2.6 million
13. Punter – Michael Dickson, $3,9 MillionSource:Getty
2. Jack Fox, $3.6 million
3. Tress Way, $3.3 million