Y’all, Normani Is Motivating Us Into A New Year With This Cosmo Cover

Posted November 26, 2019

Normani has had one motivating year.

After leaving Fifth Harmony and going solo, in 2019 she dropped her viral video “Motivation,” gave us one of the best performances of this year’s Billboard Music Awards and was just recently named Savage x Fenty’s first brand ambassador.

Clearly she’s not done. The 23-year-old beauty is currently gracing the December 2019/January 2020 issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine…and slaying it all the way.

Rocking a pink peek-a-boo leather Jonathan Simkhai top and skirt, along with a pair of Established “Baby girl” nameplate earrings, the Atlantia native is giving you nothing short of around-the-way pop music princess.

Also…Peep her that sparkly cat-eye and nude lip!

 

In the feature story, the 23-year-old opened up about leaving Fifth Harmony, realizing that she’s enough and the importance of her art being Black.

On realizing she was enough: “I’m not sure what that turning point was, but I was like, Normani is enough. You can be onstage and perform and you can be enough.”

On making mistakes: “There are a lot of moments where I feel like I have no room to make mistakes. I could fall down a million times, but that is not enough for me, ever. I’m gonna get back up.”

 

 

On that Motivation video:  “I told the director, ‘I want this to be as black as possible. I was like, let’s show black culture. Why does pop music have to be so white? Why don’t we make it a little bit more me?”

On her art: “Those women before me, I wanna finish what they started…I’m gonna make whatever I do black. You’ll know that I’m a black girl, even if it’s on the quote unquote whitest record ever.”

You better tell em!

(Read Normani’s Cosmo interview in its entirety here.)

Take a look below at her amazing photos:

Y’all, Normani Is Motivating Us Into A New Year With This Cosmo Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

