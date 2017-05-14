Features
Home > Features

SMH: A Family Was Kicked Off A Flight Over A Birthday Cake

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

First U.S. Commercial Airline Flight To Cuba Departs From Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty


A New Jersey woman says her family is traumatized after JetBlue allegedly kicked her family off a Las Vegas-bound flight over a birthday cake. Minta and Cameron Burke, and their two children, were aboard a JetBlue flight earlier this week when flight attendants started giving them a hard time over a birthday cake the family brought along as a carry-on item.

According to Cameron Burke, who recorded part of the incident on his phone, he was asked to remove his wife’s birthday cake from an overhead storage bin. “She then asked me to move it to underneath the seat in front of me, I did,” Burke told New York Daily News. Things escalated when a second flight attendant allegedly berated the first flight attendant.

Burke said he approached both flight attendants to try and resolve the issue. That’s when he was accused of being non-compliant and airport security was called. In Burke’s footage, you can see the family calmly dealing with the authorities, with the officers saying “no one’s in any trouble.”

JetBlue, however, is telling a completely different version of the story. “[The customer] refused multiple requests from the crew to remove the items… became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember’s fitness to fly.”

One fact both parties agreed on is that the plane was evacuated, while the Burke’s were fully refunded for their flight at the terminal. While no one involved in the incident was injured, the airline might have a public relations issue on their hands as did United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta recently.

SOURCE: New York Daily News. | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading SMH: A Family Was Kicked Off A Flight Over A Birthday Cake

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos