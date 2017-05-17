ACLU Files Racial Discrimination Complaint Over School’s Hair Extensions Ban

Photo by

National
Home > National

ACLU Files Racial Discrimination Complaint Over School’s Hair Extensions Ban

A Massachusetts charter school punished Black sisters who declined to remove braids.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

The parents of African-American twin girls are pushing back against what they say is a racist policy at their daughters’ charter school.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts filed a complaint with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education against Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, alleging that its hairstyle rule is discriminatory, CBS News reports.

Deanna and Mya Scott, the 15-year-old siblings, refused to comply with a ban on hair extensions. Consequently, school administrators punished them, including prohibiting the teens from participating in school events.

Deanna told CBS that the policy is racist: “What they’re saying is we can’t wear extensions, and the people who wear extensions are Black people. They wear them as braids to protect their hair and they’re not allowing us to do that.”  

Their adoptive parents, Colleen and Aaron Cook, agree that the extensions policy targets Black students.

“I’m angry, I feel like my children are beautiful, they’re Black, they should be proud of themselves,” Colleen Cook told the news outlet. “I’m very proud of them.”

In its defense, the school said its hair extensions ban seeks to prevent “fashion or materialism” from harming the culture of education at the school.

According to CBS, some parents said White students have been disciplined for coloring their hair.

Still, some civil rights experts say the extensions policy crosses a line. The outlet said the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice sent a letter to the school warning that the policy fails to comply with federal anti-discrimination rules.

SOURCE:  CBS News

SEE ALSO:

Colorism, Sexism, Racism &amp; The Politics Of Black Hair

Kentucky School’s Natural Hairstyles Ban Stirs Outrage

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos