Features
Home > Features

D.C. Bar Thought It Was A Good Idea To Sell A ‘Pill Cosby’ Drink

WTH?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Rhubarb Margarita

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


A D.C. pop-up bar took things entirely too far with a special menu item. Diet Starts Monday (yep, that is the name of the bar) thought it would be a good idea  to not only have a celebrity drink in honor of Bill Cosby, but on the menu it would be listed as “Pill Cosby.” That’s not all. The drink was complete with empty pill capsules splashed in it.

“We took it at first as a funny name,” co-founder Davin Gentry told the Washingtonian. Never mind the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault or the still developing story of his current trial. The pop-up is located in the U Street corridor of Washington, D.C. and they sell other drinks named after Taraji P. Henson and Dave Chappelle (who are DMV natives). They faced immediate backlash from the public for their date rape Cosby drink.

Eventually, they pulled the Pill Cosby and released a statement. “We take full responsibility and apologize to anyone we offended,” it read. They then went on to say, “We’ve begun the process of reaching out to leaders in our community to teach us how to be better, and we value everyone’s thoughts.” You can read their full words below.

 

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading D.C. Bar Thought It Was A Good Idea To Sell A ‘Pill Cosby’ Drink

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos