Black Miss Texas Says Cop Called Her ‘Black B***h’ Before Wrongful Arrest

Carmen Ponder, 23, recently said that she was harassed by a North Texas cop during a road rage incident.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
Miss Black Texas 2016 recently posted on Twitter that a cop referred to her as a “Black b***h” before wrongfully arresting her in North Texas, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Carmen Ponder, an intern at the Hunt County district attorney’s office and a recent graduate of Texas A&M University, tweeted Tuesday that she experienced “road rage” from Kerry Crews, the police chief in Commerce, Texas…

“Whatever, you black b***h,” Crews allegedly told Ponder after she reminded him that it’s “illegal” for a 14-year-old to drive.

Ponder — who also she was handcuffed and charged with evading arrest after Crews called her the curse word and she exited a North Texas Walmart — is pushing for charges against Crews, reports The New York Post.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostNew York Post

