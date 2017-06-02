Brandy Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unconscious on a Flight

Singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to a LA hospital after falling into unconsciousness on a Delta flight. Norwood was on a plane getting ready to take off from LAX to JFK when the singer fell ill. Other passengers called for help and an ambulance came and treated her before the plane took off. Norwood regained consciousness and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
No word as to what made the singer sick but TMZ is reporting she is in stable condition. Rumors recently were going around that the singer is pregnant but of course no confirmation on that. Prayers up that everything is ok
51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
48 photos Launch gallery
51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
1. Angela Simmons (from Run’s House)Source:Instagram 1 of 48
2. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 2 of 48
3. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 3 of 48
4. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 4 of 48
5. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 5 of 48
6. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 6 of 48
7. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 7 of 48
8. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 8 of 48
9. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 9 of 48
10. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 10 of 48
11. Jurnee Smollett Bell (from ‘Eve’s Bayou’)Source:Instagram 11 of 48
12. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 12 of 48
13. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 13 of 48
14. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 14 of 48
15. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 15 of 48
16. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 16 of 48
17. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 17 of 48
18. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 18 of 48
19. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 19 of 48
20. Keshia Knight-Pulliam (from ‘The Cosby Show’)Source:Instagram 20 of 48
21. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 21 of 48
22. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 22 of 48
23. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 23 of 48
24. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 24 of 48
25. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 25 of 48
26. Jennifer Freeman (from ‘My Wife and Kids)Source:Instagram 26 of 48
27. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 27 of 48
28. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 28 of 48
29. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 29 of 48
30. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 30 of 48
31. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 31 of 48
32. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 32 of 48
33. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 33 of 48
34. JojoSource:Instagram 34 of 48
35. JojoSource:Instagram 35 of 48
36. JojoSource:Instagram 36 of 48
37. JojoSource:Instagram 37 of 48
38. Alisa Reyes (from ‘All That’)Source:Instagram 38 of 48
39. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 39 of 48
40. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 40 of 48
41. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 41 of 48
42. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 42 of 48
43. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)Source:Instagram 43 of 48
44. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 44 of 48
45. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 45 of 48
46. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 46 of 48
47. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 47 of 48
48. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 48 of 48
comments – Add Yours