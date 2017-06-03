Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals

Kevin Durant stared Rihanna down at Game One. Several times.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


Rihanna captured tons of attention at Game One of the NBA Finals–especially from Kevin Durant.

When you’re a regular fan, you can go enjoy a game in peace. That’s not something Rihanna can do.

On Thursday, Rihanna‘s eyes were on the court as the Golden State Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but everyone’s eyes were on her.

It all started after one of the announcers completely lost focus when the Bajan Bad Gal strolled his way.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And although the cameras were focused on the game, some fans were watching the sidelines for RiRi.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Soon she was even pulling Kevin‘s attention. Granted it was after she heckled him, but he was still caught giving her the stink eye.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Surprisingly, Kevin didn’t have much to say about Rihanna after the game–at least not anything he wanted to share with reporters.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School Of Design Honored Her

Report: Netflix Picks Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie

She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In Dior Gown

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos