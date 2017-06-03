NAACP Demands Trump Administration Condemn Racist Attack On LeBron James’ Home

NAACP Demands Trump Administration Condemn Racist Attack On LeBron James’ Home

Leon Russell, board chairman of the NAACP, says it’s time for the Trump administration to “stand up and speak out against these attacks.”

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago
The NAACP is demanding that President Donald Trump and his administration condemn the racist attacks that occurred at NBA star LeBron James’ Los Angeles home and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, reports USA TODAY Sports.

Leon Russell, board chairman of the NAACP, said in a statement that the two incidents illuminate a bigger problem of racism in the country and necessitate President Trump to publicly denounce the racial acts.

“We are deeply troubled and disturbed by the heinous acts of racism that occurred on Wednesday,” Russell said. “Leaving a noose — a symbol and weapon of hate — in front of the (museum) and vandalizing the home of NBA superstar LeBron James underscore the recent increase in hate crimes committed against African Americans under the Trump administration. The NAACP will not sit idly while our people continue to be assailed by racist and cowardly actions. Furthermore, we call on the Trump Administration to stand up and speak out against these attacks.”

Malik Russell, Director of Communications, NAACP, says that the organization will continue to push the conversation surrounding these incidents forward, reports the outlet.

