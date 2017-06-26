Entertainment
Watch: Joe Budden Has A Diva Fit Over Migos And It Almost Comes To Blows

Well, damn.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff had one hell of a night at the 2017 BET Awards. From winning a BET Award for Best Group to getting in an altercation with Chris Brown — things got pretty lit for Migos. But CB isn’t the only star who was about to square off with the Atlanta crew. Joe Budden, 36, known for his dislike of young rappers, almost caught the fade from the rap trio after abruptly cutting their interview short.

DJ Akademiks, Nadeska Alexis and Budden interviewed Migos for a special taping of their show Everyday Struggle, which was on the red carpet of the BET Awards. Things went left went Akademiks mentioned Takeoff wasn’t on their hit single “Bad and Boujee.” Joe was clearly irritable, demanding to cut the interview short. When Akademiks said he wished he could talk more to “one of his favorite groups,” Budden threw down the mic and stormed off set. Migos immediately reacted.

See the drama below:

😳😂Looks like #migos was gonna Bully #joebudden 😂😂 #djakademiks #everydaystruggle #badandboujee

A post shared by Audio Fresh Hip Hop (@audiofreshhiphop) on

 

Damn, Budden is it that serious?

