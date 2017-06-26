Ben’s Chili Bowl Removes Bill Cosby From Famous Mural

Bill Cosby may still be celebrating his shocking mistrial verdict, but not everyone is supportive of the legendary comedian these days.
Ben’s Chili Bowl, a restaurant in D.C. known for celebrating Black history and culture, has repainted their famous mural — but this time, sans Cosby.
The controversial star has been a regular customer at the Washington hub since his navy days in the 1950’s. A historical sign outside of the restaurant reads, “Thanks in part to the patronage of entertainer Bill Cosby, Ben’s has become a national landmark.”
SO HONORED #DCSTANDUP Thanks @muralsDC. So proud to be included on the wall at #benschillibowl. Thanks @mayor_bowser, @benseverything and @aniekanreloaded. I'm in great company w/ @michelleobama @barakobama, @Davechappelle @ChappelleRCMH @therealdickgregory @eleanorholmesnorton @jimvance @wale #chuckbrown #robertaflack #muhammadali #prince #harriettubman
However, his tragic fall from grace has caused almost everyone to rethink their support of him. The repainting comes just a week after a judge declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case.
The Cos may be free from prison, but his legacy will forever be scarred.
Check out the new mural above.