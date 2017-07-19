Entertainment
Really? Sisqo Released A Sequel To The ‘Thong Song’

18 years later and it's still a banger.



Sisqo is back to the music and bringing the ’99 to the ’17.

The former Dru Hill  frontman released an official 2017 update of 1999 hit single “Thong Song.” This time around, Sisqo got the help of Norwegian production trio Jcy to turn the classic track into a contemporary banger. He told Buzzfeed about the sequel song, “I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song,’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that Jcy did. I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.”

Of course the 18-year old track wouldn’t be anything without it’s epic, bootylicious video, which Sisqo also remade for the updated version. However, his signature back-flip over is noticeably missing. The singer revealed that he was in an incident right before shooting the video, which left him with three dislocated ribs. Sisqo added, “The epitome of insult to injury was the couple of hours we had to learn brand new choreography for the video right before recording it where in most cases you get a week to learn a new routine.”

“Thong Song” was released on Sisqo’s 1999 debut solo album Unleash The Dragon and reached number three on the Billboard charts in 2000. But since then, the song has grown wildly more popular over time — so much so that even the NBA made a parody of it.

Are you here for the new and improved version? Check out the video above.

