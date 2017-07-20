Entertainment
Forest Whitaker To Play A Kingmaker On ‘Empire’

Forest is going to be play the man who gave Lucious his shot!

Forest Whitaker is going to be a hitmaker when he joins the cast of Empire this season.

Empire is going to get a little extra sparkle as Forest amps up the star power for season 4, and he’s taking on a crucial role on the show. According to E! News, he’ll be playing a hitmaker named Uncle Eddie.

Uncle Eddie is incredibly charismatic, and the music icon gives Lucious his first big break with a some air time on the radio. In short, without Uncle Eddie, there would be no Lucious. Eddie will pop back up as Lucious makes his recovery and works to regain his memory–just in time to put his spin on Empire’s 20th Anniversary at Cookie’s invitation.

Empire returns on September 27 as the show does a crossover with Star, which is something viewers have been waiting on for months.

It’s not clear when Forest will first pop up on the show, but he does have a recurring role.

