Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial

Find out why the star's defense lawyer quit.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-CRIME-COSBY

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty


Things are not looking good for Bill Cosby‘s November retrial on sexual assault charges.

According to USA Today, the comedian’s lead lawyer, Brian McMonagle, has quit the defense team just three months before Cosby returns to court. Reports say that McMonagle asked permission to withdraw in paperwork filed on Tuesday with Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill.

Allegedly, Cosby’s former lead attorney, who “delivered passionate opening and closing arguments” in the first trial, wrote in his petition that the comedian wanted to be given until August 21 to hire a new attorney, but Judge  O’Neill, who oversaw the June trial, has yet to approve the lawyer’s motion to withdraw. Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt told reporters that the team has compiled a shortlist of potential replacements.

You may recall that Bill Cosby’s infamous trial ended in deadlock after nearly 60 hours of deliberations. His former lead attorney, Monique Pressley is now working with R. Kelly.

Bill Cosby is slotted to return to court on November 6 for retrial.


 

 

