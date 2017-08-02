Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t Be A Woman

The actress could stir some pots.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Cloud Atlas' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Halle Berry is known for her diverse roles and pushing the limits with her characters. However, it seems she believes one role should only be for men.

Berry was recently asked by ET about the possibility of  a female James Bond, since Chris Hemsworth thought Charlize Theron would be a good choice. Berry responded with, “I want [women] to be tough, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman. I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know, Ian Fleming’s stories. I don’t think you can change Bond to a woman.”

She said, “We can create a new Bond character that’s a woman and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman.” Halle Berry was a Bond girl herself in 2002’s Die Another Day. With the release of Atomic Blonde, it seems like Berry’s suggestion has already come to life, considering the movie’s comparison to other great spy flicks.

What do you think about a femme fatal Bond? Is it about time, or should the franchise carry on tradition?

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t Be A Woman

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos