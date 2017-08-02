Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t Be A Woman

is known for her diverse roles and pushing the limits with her characters. However, it seems she believes one role should only be for men.

Berry was recently asked by ET about the possibility of a female James Bond, since Chris Hemsworth thought Charlize Theron would be a good choice. Berry responded with, “I want [women] to be tough, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman. I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know, Ian Fleming’s stories. I don’t think you can change Bond to a woman.”

She said, “We can create a new Bond character that’s a woman and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman.” Halle Berry was a Bond girl herself in 2002’s Die Another Day. With the release of Atomic Blonde, it seems like Berry’s suggestion has already come to life, considering the movie’s comparison to other great spy flicks.

What do you think about a femme fatal Bond? Is it about time, or should the franchise carry on tradition?

