Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At Lavar Ball

Don't come for the GOAT unless he sends for you.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
UCLA v USC

Source: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty


Lavar Ball has done a lot of trash talking this year, but he probably shouldn’t have come for the basketball king himself, Michael Jordan.

Back in March, Ball made headlines by saying he “would kill” Jordan in a one-on-one game “back in my heyday,” but now MJ is responding to the outspoken dad’s comments. On Monday, Jordan told campers at his Flight School basketball camp, “You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really?”

The NBA Hall Of Famer added, “It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m [going to] give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.” Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, is known for basking in the controversy he creates — however, he has yet to respond to MJ’s unexpected clapback.

Check out MJ’s classic response above.

Photos