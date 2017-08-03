Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding And Actually Got a Response

Her daughter freaked out.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty


As politics rage on in the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama are out here making people’s day with their small gestures of kindness.

One women was the recipient of Obama love when she invited them to her wedding. The bride sent an invitation in the mail and the Obamas actually responded! Twitter user @96_brooke posted a tweet of the reply the Obamas sent to her mom (the bride). The message was printed on their own letterhead and it read, “Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.” – Signed Barack and Michelle Obama.

Lives were changed.

So far, 40,000 people have retweeted Brooke’s post and it’s garnered over 200,000 likes. It’s not confirmed if the Obama’s actually plan on attending the wedding. They’ve sent responses to couples who’ve invited them to their wedding before, with one instance happening in 2014 and another last year. Brooke posted the address her mom sent the invite to so if you want to send out a wedding invite, here you go:

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding And Actually Got a Response

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos