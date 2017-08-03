Entertainment
Rihanna Gave A Blessed Donation To School Girls In Malawi

Just call her Saint Rih Rih!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Rihanna is living proof that even bad gals do good things sometimes.

The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which was named after her grandparents, has teamed up with ofo, a Beijing-based bike-share initiative, to help young girls in Malawi get to school. Rihanna said in a statement, “I’m so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation’s new partnership with ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone.”

Rih’s non profit organization launched in 2012 and funds education and health programs for impoverished communities all across the globe.  The “1 KM Action” partnership with ofo has already sent its first set of bikes to Malawi and it will also fund scholarships for the female students through Rihanna’s Global Scholarship Program.

ofo founder and CEO Dai Wei added, “We are delighted to work with Rihanna and the Clara Lionel Foundation on this innovative initiative as we are keen to help improve education accessibility for students living in poverty. We believe in unlocking every corner in the world with equal access to education as well as with our bike-sharing scheme.”

You may recall that Rih visited Malawi earlier this year with the Global Partnership for Education in order to speak with students, educators, and government officials about the best way to “build a better educational future for Malawians.”

Beauty, brains and a big heart — no wonder everyone loves them some Rih Rih.

 

Rihanna Gave A Blessed Donation To School Girls In Malawi

Photos