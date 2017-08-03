Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Dave Chappelle Can’t Stop Telling Transphobic Jokes

He loves talking about a community he knows nothing about.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Dave Chappelle Speaks At The 2015 Duke Ellington School Of The Arts Commencement Ceremony

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty


Dave Chappelle‘s transphobic sentiments are once again coming out in his routines. Following the backlash Lil Duval received for his “jokes” on The Breakfast Club, you would think Chappelle might try to learn more and reconsider his routine. But no, Chappelle loves to talk about transgender people with very little information about them. According to Jesse David Fox at Vulture, Chappelle kicked off his 16-show residency at Radio City Music Hall and “for about the first 20 minutes of his set, Chappelle almost exclusively talked about trans issues.”

Chappelle talked about trans people in the military. “Sounds like a secret weapon to me,” he said. “If I was in ISIS in the trenches fighting against the United States and all of the sudden I see a man with a beard and big D-cups titties just rushing my foxhole and sh*t, I’d be horrified.” He also said, “I read in the paper that Caitlyn Jenner was contemplating posing nude in an upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated. And I knew it was politically incorrect to say, so I figured I’d just say it for everybody — yuck. F*ck, man, I just want to read some stats, like why are you cramming man-pussy in the middle of the sports page like that?”

Chappelle didn’t stop there. He also added, “The only reason all of us are talking about transgenders is because White men want to do it. If it was just Blacks and Mexican like, ‘Hey, y’all, we feel like girls inside.’ They’d be like, ‘Shut up, n*gger, no one asked how you felt.”

Forget about Black trans folks like Laverne Cox and Janet Mock, who have been doing work long before Caitlyn Jenner.  Dave didn’t read up on this before his routine.

You can read the full review of Chappelle’s set here.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Dave Chappelle Can’t Stop Telling Transphobic Jokes

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos