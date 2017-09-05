Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Tweets ‘My Dad Is Doing Fine’ Following His Reported Seizures

took to Twitter on Monday to reassure fans that her father, Lil Wayne, is resting peacefully after suffering multiple seizures on Sunday.

“My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concerns you guys are amazing,” she wrote.

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns😘😘 you guys are amazing 😇 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

“Oh yeah.. & don’t believe everything you hear,” she continued.

TMZ initially reported that the 34-year-old rapper was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room on Sunday.

RELATED: Fantasia Asks Fans To Lift Her Brother In Prayer: ‘All Of You Who Follow Or See This Please Pray’

According to the outlet, Wayne was discovered after a scheduled appearance and reportedly suffered an additional seizure on his way to the hospital. “The Carter V” rapper was advised to stay in the hospital but was discharged shortly after. The rapper’s camp cancelled a scheduled a Las Vegas concert for Monday evening.

A rep for the rapper verified that he suffered multiple seizures and is currently resting.

Wayne’s battle with epilepsy was revealed in 2013 when he spoke to MTV about his health issues. However, for years rumors have circulated in regards to the rapper’s alleged drug addiction to the codeine based drink, also known as lean.

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

How Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Owned The Billboard Awards

T.I. Sends Message To Lil Wayne On Instagram: ‘You’re Better Than This’

AM BUZZ: Lil Wayne Suffers Seizure Mid-Flight; VH1 To Honor Queen Latifah & More…