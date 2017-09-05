Keke Wyatt Tearfully Says Husband Left Her While Eight Months Pregnant

Singeris going through a tough time and she’s sharing it all on social media. The soulful singer posted a tearful video where she revealed that her husband,, wants a divorce.

“Your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce….because he says that you’re an emotional wreck,” she said. “He says that from the very beginning ‘you never trusted me’ and all that kind of stuff.”

Wyatt also said that on top of this news, she is eight months pregnant and has a child in the hospital. You can watch her emotional confession below.

#PressPlay: Praying for #KekeWyatt 🙏🏾 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Keke married Michael back in 2010. Before him, she tied the knot with her road manager Rahmat Morton when she was 18. They separated in 2009.

Keke and Michael were raising six children together as of 2013. Three of them were fathered by her first husband and two of them are Michael’s kids. The sixth kid is from Michael’s previous relationship. Keke and Michael had their eighth child in 2015 and in April of 2017 she revealed that she was pregnant with her ninth child.

This recent news is sure to cause some friction for such a big family. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

