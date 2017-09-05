Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Keke Wyatt Tearfully Says Husband Left Her While Eight Months Pregnant

The singer breaks down.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

TV One Summer 2012 TCA Panel

Source: Mathew Imaging / Getty


Singer Keke Wyatt is going through a tough time and she’s sharing it all on social media. The soulful singer posted a tearful video where she revealed that her husband, Michael Jamar, wants a divorce.

“Your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce….because he says that you’re an emotional wreck,” she said. “He says that from the very beginning ‘you never trusted me’ and all that kind of stuff.”

Wyatt also said that on top of this news, she is eight months pregnant and has a child in the hospital. You can watch her emotional confession below.

#PressPlay: Praying for #KekeWyatt 🙏🏾

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Keke married Michael back in 2010. Before him, she tied the knot with her road manager Rahmat Morton when she was 18. They separated in 2009.

Keke and Michael were raising six children together as of 2013. Three of them were fathered by her first husband and two of them are Michael’s kids. The sixth kid is from Michael’s previous relationship. Keke and Michael had their eighth child in 2015 and in April of 2017 she revealed that she was pregnant with her ninth child.

This recent news is sure to cause some friction for such a big family. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Keke Wyatt Tearfully Says Husband Left Her While Eight Months Pregnant

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos