Will The iPhone X FaceID Work On Black People? Twitter Wants To Know

Apple’s unveiling of its updated series of iPhones, including the 8, 8 Plus and X, showcased a number of updates and new features that will most likely raise the bar and set a new standard for smartphones, including “an all‑new glass design” and the “smartest, most powerful chip ever,” the company boasted at its event from its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.
One of the more stunning new developments was its new “FaceID” technology, which will be able to unlock an iPhone X after scanning the owner’s face, replacing the device’s signature home button for the first time in the iPhone’s 10 year existence.
As awesomely futuristic as that is, in typical form, some Twitter users have already taken issue with FaceID. In particular, many wondered whether and how FaceID would work when it came to Black people. While some of the tweets were clearly tongue-in-cheek and perhaps posted by racist trolls looking for attention, others seemed to be asked in earnest.
so ur telling me the iphone X gon be able to differentiate black people…. causee yall ben struggling with that for years
Despite all of the above, if we’ve learned anything from these Apple events, its that the company is usually pretty quick to address any flaws in its products, just as it quickly moved on reports then iPhone 7 was bending shortly after its debut last year.
For the record, there has never been race-based complaint about the actual iPhone, so its doubtful a legitimate one would arise now. With that said, Black folks will have to wait to find out if FaceID works on them until November, when the iPhone X officially goes on sale.