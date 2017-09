Haley: Trump “Fire And Fury” Not An Empty Threat

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says the President’s threat of “fire and fury” against North Korea isn’t a baseless threat. On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Haley said Defense Secretary James Mattis can default to multiple options that will destroy North Korea, if diplomacy is exhausted. Haley said diplomacy is the first priority for the Trump administration. But, if that doesn’t work, she says General Mattis “will take care of it.”

