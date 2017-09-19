If You Say So Girl! Eniko Parrish Accepts Kevin Hart’s Apology In Alleged Extortion Scandal

While Twitter is blasting Kevin Hart for his infidelity , it looks like his pregnant wifehas forgiven him for his past indiscretions.

According to E! News, Parrish —who is pregnant with Hart’s third child—has accepted her husband’s apology and plans to move forward with him as a couple.

“Eniko is aware of what’s going on and that Kevin is not perfect,” a source told the site.

“She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what’s to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her.”

The source added: “She is bothered that these stories find their way into the press and that people are asking her about it. But she does her best to ignore it all and move forward. She listens to her husband and is not going to get stressed out. She is supporting him and standing by him.”

Girl, if you like it, we love it!

Since the Ride Along star gave his public apology, the couple has been seen out with Parrish rocking her engagement ring, seeming unbothered. The two even had lunch this week:

#KevinHart and #Eniko were spotted for the first time together since Kev's public apology 👀 📷: Backgrid A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

As we previously reported, the comedian took to social media on Saturday to “publicly and profusely” say “sorry” to Parrish and his kids, Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart from a previous marriage, for past “bad” behavior.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t,” said the actor.

“I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” he confessed.

“And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to—my wife and my kids.”

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said the suspect contacted the Ride Along star’s reps and demanded up to $10 million dollars to keep the footage under wraps. Sources also told the gossip site that the extortionist is either the woman shown in the video or someone who got a hold of the iPhone that recorded the tryst.

In addition, the FBI also knows the name of the woman in the videos, however none of the sources will say if Hart is actually the man featured in this particular footage.

As we wrote earlier, sources who have seen the videos told TMZ there are several clips of the following:

A woman and Kevin in a club getting cozy. The tape then cuts to a bed, where you hear creaking of what could be sex.

Second clip where you don’t see Kevin.

The 3rd clip shows 2 people milling around a room, one of them looks vaguely like Kevin.

Apparently this person didn’t care: She was on a mission to expose the actor as a “liar.”

“The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is,” the woman recently told TMZ.

She added: “Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid.”

Hart’s rep released the following statement to E! News: “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

No comment.

