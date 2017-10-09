Threatening Letter Tells Pennsylvania Day Care To Fire ‘Dark Skinned’ Teacher

Photo by

National
Home > National

Threatening Letter Tells Pennsylvania Day Care To Fire ‘Dark Skinned’ Teacher

The Whitehall police chief calls the letter “disturbing” and vows to take it seriously.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

A child day care center in Whitehall, Pennsylvania is on edge after receiving a threatening letter telling the owner to fire an African-American employee who is “too dark,” The Allentown Morning Call reports.

Whitehall police Chief Michael Marks told the news outlet that he has never seen such an offensive letter in his two decades as an officer, adding that his department takes this investigation “very seriously.”

Bridge 2 Creative Learning Center owner Dominique McKelley received the letter on Oct. 3 in an envelope with no return address.

“This is not OK,” McKelley told The Morning Call. “It’s gone too far — this hatred. Now you’re targeting a day care center?”

She used social media to express outrage about the letter, in which the writer claims to be a parent who plans to remove his or her child from the facility because of the dark-skinned teacher.

Before posting it online, McKelley reluctantly shared it with her staff, which includes several Black emplyees. Her staff united in support of their targeted co-worker.

The center, which cares for 130 children, is on alert, McKelley told the news outlet. Workers now leave the facility in pairs so that no one is an easy target.

“This is what I call invisible violence,” the police chief told The Morning Call.

He added that perpetrators typically feel emboldened to act when implied threats go unanswered. That’s why it’s important to unify and condemn the racially charged message.

Marks said investigators are unlikely to find the anonymous suspect, who could face harassment and ethnic intimidation charges.

SOURCE:  Allentown Morning Call

SEE ALSO:

‘Move Back To Africa’ Facebook Post Prompts School District’s Probe Of Mississippi Teacher

KKK Assignment Question Gets South Carolina Teacher In Trouble

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 days ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos