Has Melania Trump Been Using Body Doubles?

Twitter sure thinks so.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
The latest conspiracy surrounding the Trumps is just like the last hundred theories about the controversial family — it sounds bizarre enough to be true.

After zooming in on footage from Friday of Melania Trump standing next to her husband as he addressed the media about Puerto Rico’s Hurricane relief efforts (or lack thereof),  the internet is now questioning whether or not Melania used a body double in order to avoid being out with Donald Trump.

https://twitter.com/JoeVargas/status/920728670330806273

 

This isn’t the first time a first lady has been accused of using doppleganger. Just last year, conspiracy theorists discovered Teresa Barnwell, a Hillary Clinton impersonator, as the first lady and 2016 presidential candidate’s stand in.

You know what they say about conspiracy theories — there’s usually some truth to them.

 

