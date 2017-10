MARY J BLIGE EX-HUSBAND WANTS MORE MONEY!

Looks like Kendu Issacs is still asking for handouts.

According to Bossip, Isaacs is demanding more money from his estranged wife despite his already large stipend a month.

Remember Mary was ordered to pay Isaacs 30,000 a month in spousal support. Keep in mind then he originally asked for 129,319. Looks like he’s not giving up that easy.He is now asking for 65k a month.

The reason listed in court documents was Mary’s “divorce songs” are destroying his reputation and she is the reason he can’t find work.

What are your thoughts?

