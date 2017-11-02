Everyone Noticed Demi Lovato On Halloween, But She’s Been Killing It For The Longest

Last one from last night I️ promise 😝👮🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 1, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

👮🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

had the whole world talking when she posted those sultry pictures of her dressed as a police officer on Halloween. Ms. Lovato had her thighs allllll the way out with some distressed fishnets and a liquid leather jacket, all topped off with a slick black bob underneath her cap. It’s safe to say Demi wasn’t letting anyone one-up her on this October 31st, posting pictures and videos of her in her costume that people all over the internet were both drooling over and reposting. The night almost seemed like the star’s official initiation out of the Disney Channel world, even though in reality, she’s been out of it longer than she was ever apart of that scene.

These photos got everyone talking, and it seems like though Demi has been killing it on Instagram and in real life, people really didn’t take notice of just how bad she is until Halloween. She has a whopping 62 million followers on Instagram, so obviously people “not taking notice” is relative to certain circles within the internet, but the shock that came with everyone’s statements about her costume is what makes it seem as if people really weren’t aware of just how fine Demi Lovato is. We’ve known she’s insanely talented, we all learned how inspiring she is with her new documentary, but now it’s time to recognize that Demetria is here to snatch some souls.

Take a look at some of Lovato’s most gorgeous pictures on the next few pages, and if you aren’t already in the community of millions double-tapping our hearts out, join the club.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 100.3: