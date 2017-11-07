Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Twitter Calls Out Taylor Swift For Not Publicly Denouncing White Supremacists

An article puts her in the spotlight.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Taylor Swift is up for question due to her recent actions involving a blogger.

Back in September, Meghan Herning wrote a post for PopFront linking white supremacist and alt-right support for Taylor Swift. The post called for Taylor to denounce such groups because “silence in the face of injustice means support for the oppressor.”

However, instead of taking Herning’s advice, Taylor threatened her with a lawsuit. Taylor and her team believed Herning’s post was defamatory and they demanded she retract it.

Eventually, Herning contacted the ACLU, which said that a threat of legal action was unsubstantiated, since the post was protected under free speech. “Intimidation tactics like these are unacceptable,” said ACLU attorney Matt Cagle. “Not in her wildest dreams can Ms. Swift use copyright law to suppress this exposure of a threat to constitutionally protected speech.”

Now Taylor has brought more attention to herself, and of course Twitter is chiming in. Swipe through to read what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Twitter Calls Out Taylor Swift For Not Publicly Denouncing White Supremacists

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos