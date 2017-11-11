What To Know About The Temporary Protection Status For Haitians In The U.S.

Nearly 50,000 Haitians will find out whether they will be deported by Thanksgiving Day as the expiration date for their Temporary Protection Status is fast approaching, the Miami Herald reported.
The program—which was implemented 27 years ago—grants visas to immigrants so that they aren’t required to return to countries that were impacted by natural disasters or war and have the opportunity to build lives for themselves in the U.S., the news outlet writes. Many Haitians stayed in the U.S. through the program following the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti.
President Trump has put a January 22 expiration date on their Temporary Protected Status. Trump’s administration claims that the reasoning behind their decision comes from what they call “improved conditions” in Haiti. However, seven years after the devastating natural disaster, the country is still continuing to recover as it deals with cholera, famine, and other deplorable conditions.
NPR reports that many people in Haiti are financially dependent on those who are in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status. Haitians who live in the U.S. and other countries outside of Haiti are expected to send home nearly $2 billion this year. According to the Center for American Progress, if Trump were to follow through with his plan the U.S. GDP would decrease by $164 billion over the next ten years since nearly 80 percent of individuals from Haiti and other Central American countries have jobs in the U.S.
Haiti is calling on Trump’s administration to extend the visas for 18 months, Pew Research reported.
Trump’s plan to take away the Temporary Protected Status program is just another example of his blatant disregard for Black people and other people of color. Many of the individuals who are in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) are still hoping that Congress will pass legislation to protect their status.
SOURCE: Miami Herald, NPR, Pew Research
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
