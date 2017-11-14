WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career And She’s Serious About It

Blac Chyna
Source: David Livingston / Getty
has decided to take her talents to music and she wants everyone to know that this is not a game.
Last week, Chy dropped a snippet from her debut rap song “Pop That P*ssy Like A Pistol,” now the model is opening up about what made her want to become an emcee.
"What even made me start to think about this venture is like, hey, I'm already in the industry and I done kinda reached the highest of the things I was doing," Blac Chyna told XXL. "I'm an entrepreneur, I have a shop, I have Lashed, I have 88 Fin, I done did the TV scene. I done did all that so it's like, hey, Chyna, what's your next big thing?" "I told myself it's either two ways you could go with this. You either go music or you could do acting. And I'm like, uh, music. Hello! I'm already around it and most of the people I already know them anyway, so, it should be really easy for me. I feel like if I do need help or if I need mentoring I could call my friends like French [Montana] and Nicki [Minaj] or just whoever for advice and whatnot."
See what Cardi B done started! Hit the flip to hear a snippet of Blac Chyna’s rap song.
