HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Remy Ma Wraps It Up Kimono Style For Wendy Williams

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Love and Hip Hop star Remy Ma helped Wendy Williams celebrate her 1,500th episode this week when she made an appearance wearing a stylish kimono dress.

The rapstress lit up the set and the internet with this Rianna and Nina ensemble that featured a unique print design and warm colors accented with a leather green animal print belt by Azzedine Alaia around her waist. Her Gucci booties couldn’t be ignored, bringing a bright floral accent to her look.

Okay!! Issa Yes or No for #RemyMa 😍

Remy was definitely camera ready, with blond tresses to accent her printed kimono.

Recap from yesterday's long day of press #RemyMa #RemyMafia #WakeMeUp #WendyWilliams #7w6s #PrettyBrown

What’s your take? Does Remy’s glam style kimono look tickle your fancy or no? Vote below to tell us!


