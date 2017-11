Diddy loses trademark to Brother Love

We announced that for Diddy’s 48th birthday, he changed his name to Brother Love. No big surprise as it seems as though every 2-4yrs he goe’s through a name change, but he’s getting some heat behind the new name Brother Love.

It appears, per TMZ.com that there’s a Nashville Rocker that goes by this name. Larry Florman has been using the Brother Love name since 2000 and has released 2 albums under the name. Florman told TMZ that he’s shocked that he’s the first to go after the trademark, considering he only did so a week ago after learning about Diddy infringing on the title.

Will Diddy pay for the rights to the name, Brother Love? Read the full story online at TMZ.com

Related stories:

Diddy Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’ For 48th Birthday

Diddy Tops Forbes Highest Paid Hip Hop Artist… Again

Also On 100.3: