Beyonce Tops Forbes’ Highest Paid Women In Music

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Beyonce is the highest female earner in the music industry, while Adele and Taylor Swift are on her heels.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but Beyonce is once again the highest paid woman in the music industry this year. According to Forbes, Queen Bey raked in a cool $105 million dollars before taxes over the past year.

Beyonce’s album LEMONADE and her very lucrative “Formation Tour” is what contributed to her massive sum, but also don’t forget she did all that while being pregnant with twins in the process.

Right behind Beyonce at #2 on the list was Adele, who reportedly earned $69 million dollars with her latest album 25 and its accompanying tour. Meanwhile Taylor Swift came in 3rd with $44 million dollars thanks to her new album Reputation. However Taylor’s money & numbers should go up next year following the tour of her latest album.

