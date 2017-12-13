Mother Of Middle School Student Whose Video Against Bullying Went Viral Outed As A Confederate Flag Supporter

Today’s headlines are riddled with reports of adolescents and teens committing suicide after being taunted and harassed by their peers. Just last week, ten-year-old Ashawnty Davis took her own life after after video of a fight she was involved in was shared at school.

It’s clear bullying is a social epidemic among the youth, and one boy’s brave account of the horrors he faces in school is shedding more light on the issue.

Student Keaton Jones went viral after his mother recorded him detailing the cruel treatment he receives on a regular basis at his middle school in Knoxville, Tennessee. “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” he tells the camera.

Keaton explains the bullies make fun of his nose and call him ugly.

After the footage hit the web, celebrities rallied around the boy, offering their support. Tennessee Titans’ tight end Delanie Walker invited Keaton and his family to attend a game against Jacksonville on December 31st.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Cavs stars JR Smith & LeBron James both tweeted about the video, offering their encouragement:

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

Beyond the sports world, Dr.Phil, singer Heather Headley, and even Cardi B weighed in on the heartbreaking video:

I’m so Sad and angry like I’m OD hot 😡😪Please teach your kids not to be bullies .Teach them how to be tough 👊🏽but not too pick on others — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 10, 2017

Hey #KeatonJones..you have so many friends & supporters out here..& we have your back, dear one! You are fearfully & wonderfully made..& His works are WONDERFUL, we know that for sure. And You. Are. Too! Keep standing up…there’s God & all your new friends standing behind you😉. https://t.co/VWi88OE1Y3 — Heather Headley (@heatherheadley) December 10, 2017

.@lakyn_jones Hey Keaton, bullies are the ones with the problems NOT you. Many are bullied at home and pass it on. Cowards always need an audience. Be strong! I’ll come walk the hall and eat lunch with you anytime. #IstandwithKeaton #Keatonstrong #KeatonJones — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) December 10, 2017

In the midst of outpouring love for Keaton, social media drug up receipts that his mother, herself is a cyber bully. Keaton’s mother, Kimberly, posted photos of people toting confederate flags, while speaking out against athlete’s ‘protesting’ the flag.

Political commentator Tariq Rasheed tweeted “That viral video of # KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child. But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters # TheIrony”

That viral video of #KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child. But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters and athletes. And Black athletes and rappers are the main people reaching out to her and her son to offer help #TheIrony A post shared by Tariq Nasheed (@tariqelite) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:53am PST

