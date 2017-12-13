This Video Will Totally Blow Your Mind In Honor Of Human Rights Week

Human Rights have been defined as as inalienable fundamental rights “to which a person is inherently entitled simply because she or he is a human being”, and which are “inherent in all human beings” regardless of their nation, location, language, religion, ethnic origin or any other status.

But we can clearly see that in the past hundreds of years this country has been established, those basic freedoms and protections that belong to every single one of us have been disrespected and neglected to a great degree.

No one man can change everything and force the nation to see how contrary and uncooperative they are when it comes to the basic human rights of their citizens — but illustrator and animator Steve Cutts is willing to risk it all to deliver the message.

If that was an eye opener for you, hit the flip to see another Cutts animation that may shift the way you think about humans forever.

