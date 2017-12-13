GoFundMe Created For Bullied Teen Halted After Mom’s Discovered Racism

If you’ve been on social media the last few days, you’ve likely seen the name Keaton James trending. The young teenage boy was featured in a tearful viral video where he talks about being severely bullied. The video became so popular that a host of celebrities reached out to him and a GoFundMe account was created, but some disturbing racism from his mother has put things on hold.
In less than a week’s time, the GoFundMe account for bullied teen Keaton James and created for him by Joseph Lam raised a whopping $57,000. However, recent pictures and social media posts from the boy’s mother Kimberly Jones, have revealed her racist past—leaving many to question the entire video and her motives. The Grio has a detailed account of Jones’ racist past and what happens now that the GoFundMe has been put on hold indefinitely.
Via The Grio:
[Kimberly] Jones came under fire when she was exposed as a bigot. An alleged Facebook post showed her showing off the Confederate flag and telling “butt hurt Americans” to stop complaining. “I’ve taken that down for a reason,” Jones told Fox News, though she did not specify the reason.
Jones also was criticized after MMA fighter Joe Schilling said that he offered to take Keaton to a show but was told by Jones that she just “wants money,” a claim that Jones has since denied. Lam has since posted saying that the funds are intended to go to Keaton, saying “THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE MOM!!” Although Lam didn’t know the family personally, he said that he simply wanted to help an upset kid.
A GoFundMe spokesman told the New York Daily News that the funds for Keaton had been paused until the company could verify that they would be going to Keaton.
Among the outpouring of support the boy received before his mother’s past was revealed included being invited to a Hollywood premiere by actor Chris Evans, as well as dozens of celebs sending a flurry of tweets and online posts in support of him.
